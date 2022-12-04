Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. (Source: WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say they were part of a rare rescue when they helped a horse out of a swimming pool.

On Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call regarding a horse that fell into a pool at a home on Green Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office said it determined that the nearly 2,000-pound horse knocked over part of a fence near the pool before jumping over and walking onto the pool cover.

The horse eventually fell into the pool, but its head and part of its body remained above the water.

Deputies cut away the pool cover and said they were able to pull the horse to the shallow end of the pool. The team was then able to guide the horse up the steps and onto the deck.

“You just never know what type of calls we respond to,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said. “This is one for the books. We are happy that we could respond to assist.”

According to the sheriff, the horse is doing well after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
The Hamilton County Justice Center
Suspect plotted Cincinnati man’s murder from inside justice center, prosecutors say
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
Molly Krebs
Bond set at $750K for Cincinnati mother charged with death of 3-year-old son

Latest News

Robert McKay, 30, of Florence, KY, was charged with murder and is currently being held in the...
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands