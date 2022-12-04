Contests
Duke Energy restores power for thousands after heavy winds hit Tri-State

Thousands are without power in the Tri-State area.(Duke Energy)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in the Tri-State area Saturday after gusty winds hit the area.

The power was restored in most areas between 3:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. depending on residents’ locations.

Duke Energy power outage map.
Duke Energy power outage map.(Duke Energy Map)

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff dispatcher, most of the power outages in the area were due to gusty winds.

Here are some steps Duke says to take to stay safe during power outages:

  • Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.
  • Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
  • Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.
  • Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).
  • If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

