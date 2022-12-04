Contests
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday,...
Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday, according to police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Medics took two people to the hospital following a three-car crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of River Road around 1 p.m. for the report of the crash right in front of the American Legion Hall.

One driver had to be extricated from their vehicle, police said.

The two people taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is unclear if drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

