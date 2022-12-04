Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1.

Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day.

According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has a history of running away and was previously located in Price Hill.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Nov. 29 wearing pajamas, Hennie said.

Police describe Sims as a black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5″1′ and weighs 132 pounds.

Contact District 5 police at 513-569-8500 if Sims is found.

