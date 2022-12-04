Contests
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

Raynel Sims, 16, has been missing since Dec. 1, according to District 5 police.
Raynel Sims, 16, has been missing since Dec. 1, according to District 5 police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1.

Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day.

According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has a history of running away and was previously located in Price Hill.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Nov. 29 wearing pajamas, Hennie said.

Police describe Sims as a black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5″1′ and weighs 132 pounds.

Contact District 5 police at 513-569-8500 if Sims is found.

