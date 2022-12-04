Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint.

Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.

A police report stated that the incident took place during the funeral of the victim’s grandmother.

Devost was charged with assault and will appear in Hamilton County court on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

