Xavier closes with authority, and beats West Virginia 84-74

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Xavier’s men’s basketball team was really good at being close to beating good teams.

On Saturday night, the Musketeers bucked that trend by finishing the right way to beat West Virginia 84-74 in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

Xavier trailed the Mountaineers 43-36 at halftime and outscored West Virginia 48-31 in the second half.

Souley Boum was sensational with 23 points, including his 2,000th career point.

Jack Nunge had a big double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Colby Jones added 14 points and Adam Kunkel had 11.

