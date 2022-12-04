Contests
Xavier closes with authority, and beats West Virginia 84-74

Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half...
Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The Mountaineers led 43-36 at halftime. Sam Greene/The Enquirer.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Adam Baum
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Xavier’s men’s basketball team was really good at being close to beating good teams.

On Saturday night, the Musketeers bucked that trend by finishing the right way to beat West Virginia 84-74 in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

Xavier trailed the Mountaineers 43-36 at halftime and outscored West Virginia 48-31 in the second half.

Souley Boum was sensational with 23 points, including his 2,000th career point.

Jack Nunge had a big double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Colby Jones added 14 points and Adam Kunkel had 11.

The Enquirer will update this story.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

