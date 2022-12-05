Contests
Anniversary of Hamilton’s woman disappearance

Monday marks one year anniversary of Kara Hyde's disappearance
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021.

Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.

“I believe Kara was at Crawford the day she went missing,” Hyde said. “So it is both symbolic and meaningful to have this vigil as it stands. I also just want to say, this vigil does not mark the end of our efforts to find Kara! She must be found! Searches and events will continue until we find her! I will never give up on Kara, cause she would never give up on me! Plus she is my heart and soul, I will never stop looking for her!”

Kara was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance. She went missing after she left her home on Grand Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. last year.

Ever since her disappearance, Kara’s family has been desperately looking for her.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Brian Wynn at 513-868-5811, ext. 1272.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

