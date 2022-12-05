Bengals defeat the Chiefs for third time in a row

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) defeated the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) 27-24 at Paycor Stadium during NFL Week 13.

This is now the third time in a row that the Bengals have defeated the Chiefs within the calendar year.

During the first quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored the first touchdown of the game when he rushed 53 yards. Seconds later, he crawled out of the dog pile victoriously.

Once Kansas City gained possession of the ball, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader deflected a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After Mahomes’ multiple failed attempts to pass the ball down the field, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored three points on a field goal.

The Bengals went into the second quarter leading the Chiefs 7-3.

One more notable trend.



The #Bengals have had a first quarter lead in five previous game this season.



They were 5-0 in those games. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 4, 2022

About one minute into the quarter, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was tackled by the Chiefs’ defense, but was able to score a touchdown as he reached the ball and his hands into the end zone. McPherson scored another field goal, making the score 14-3.

However, Cincinnati received a flag for taunting after Chase mocked Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid during the touchdown celebration.

Ja'Marr Chase called for taunting after making it rain on Reid pic.twitter.com/FCHOpIz8wY — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 4, 2022

Flags were thrown left and right during the second quarter, and eventually the Bengals put elevated punter Drue Chrisman in the game. Chrisman has played in multiple games this season, including the winning game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes passed the ball to Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon who ended up being blocked by one of his own teammates in an attempted touchdown rush.

The Kansas City quarterback looked for McKinnon again.

Mahomes passed the ball directly into McKinnon’s hands, but it slipped through the running back’s hands in the end zone.

On the third try, McKinnon successfully scored the first touchdown for the chiefs, and Butker scored a field goal.

McKinnon’s celebratory touchdown throw left this mark on the padded wall behind the end zone. pic.twitter.com/VQx1ZUZnBJ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 4, 2022

The Chiefs trailed behind the Bengals 10-14 going into the third quarter.

Right off the bat, Kansas City’s running back Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown after the Bengals defense showed a gap wide enough for him to run through to get to the end zone. A third Butker field goal, making the score 17-14.

As the Chiefs led the Bengals, Burrow sends the ball to Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd who failed to catch the perfect pass into the end zone.

McPherson scored a 36-yard field goal, tying the teams 17-17.

Minutes later, Mahomes scored a touchdown by jumping into the end zone as the Bengals defense struggled to tackle him. The ball barely made it over the end zone line, but was considered successful by the referees.

Butker kicked another field goal, and the Chiefs led the Bengals 24-17 into the fourth quarter.

Seconds into the fourth quarter, McPherson scored a 41-yard field goal, bringing the Bengals up three points.

Possession of the ball went back and forth between the teams, until Kansas City was forced to score. Butker went for a three-point field goal at the 55 yard line and missed.

The Bengals gained possession of the ball again where Burrow made an 8-yard pass to Bengals running back Chris Evans.

Evans scored the touchdown that allowed the Bengals to beat the Chiefs, and McPherson scored a fourth field goal.

Zac says Joe Burrow us “absolutely” playing like a MVP quarterback. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 5, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.