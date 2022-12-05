End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Long-time Bengals punter and Cincinnati-native Kevin Huber is no longer with the team, according to Zac Taylor.

The Bengals on Monday released Huber after 14 seasons.

Huber has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks. He will go on waivers.

“It’s been a great story. He’s a great person,” Taylor said during his press conference. “We are appreciative of what he did here for us.”

RELATED | Bengals defeat the Chiefs for third time in a row

Drew Chrisman, 23, has been the Bengals punter since the week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chrisman, a second-year player, will be signed to the 53-man roster in the coming days after two consecutive weeks (the league maximum) of being elevated to the active roster during game week.

The LaSalle High School and Ohio State University product has showed an impressive leg (albeit while sacrificing hangtime), averaging 54 yards on three punts against the Steelers and 52 yards on five punts against the Tennessee Titans.

His only punt against the Kansas City Chiefs landed inside the 20.

Huber played at Archbishop McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He played his entire career for the Bengals, starting a franchise-record 216 games.

The Hyde Park resident was playing on a one-year deal signed in 2021 with a base salary of $1.5 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.