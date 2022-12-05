Contests
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber

The Cincinnati-native has played 14 seasons for the Bengals after being drafted in 2009.
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Long-time Bengals punter and Cincinnati-native Kevin Huber is no longer with the team, according to Zac Taylor.

The Bengals on Monday released Huber after 14 seasons.

Huber has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks. He will go on waivers.

“It’s been a great story. He’s a great person,” Taylor said during his press conference. “We are appreciative of what he did here for us.”

Drew Chrisman, 23, has been the Bengals punter since the week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chrisman, a second-year player, will be signed to the 53-man roster in the coming days after two consecutive weeks (the league maximum) of being elevated to the active roster during game week.

The LaSalle High School and Ohio State University product has showed an impressive leg (albeit while sacrificing hangtime), averaging 54 yards on three punts against the Steelers and 52 yards on five punts against the Tennessee Titans.

His only punt against the Kansas City Chiefs landed inside the 20.

Huber played at Archbishop McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He played his entire career for the Bengals, starting a franchise-record 216 games.

The Hyde Park resident was playing on a one-year deal signed in 2021 with a base salary of $1.5 million.

