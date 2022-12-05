Contests
Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership

The Queen City distanced itself from the other four cities with a 10.4 rating during the Round of 16 match.
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right competes for the ball with Jurrien Timber of the...
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right competes for the ball with Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands, left, and Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By FOX19 Sales
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox’s viewership numbers for Saturday’s World Cup match featuring the U.S. against the Netherlands show Cincinnati as the top domestic market.

Total viewership for the Round of 16 match was 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-speaking television and digital streams, according to ABC News citing figures from Fox and Telemundo.

Fox said the match averaged 12.9 million viewers, including 600,000 on its digital streaming services.

Cincinnati was the top U. S. market, with a 10.4 rating (percentage of all households with televisions tuned in) and 33 share (percentage of households with televisions on that were tuned in).

The other top cities were St. Louis (9.9/33), Washington, D.C. (9.9/33), Kansas City (9.9/33) and Austin (9.8/33).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

