Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox’s viewership numbers for Saturday’s World Cup match featuring the U.S. against the Netherlands show Cincinnati as the top domestic market.

Total viewership for the Round of 16 match was 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-speaking television and digital streams, according to ABC News citing figures from Fox and Telemundo.

Fox said the match averaged 12.9 million viewers, including 600,000 on its digital streaming services.

Cincinnati was the top U. S. market, with a 10.4 rating (percentage of all households with televisions tuned in) and 33 share (percentage of households with televisions on that were tuned in).

The other top cities were St. Louis (9.9/33), Washington, D.C. (9.9/33), Kansas City (9.9/33) and Austin (9.8/33).

Fox's early number on its #USMNT vs. Netherlands viewership is 12.966 million viewers.



Top 5 ratings markets:



1. Cincinnati

2. St. Louis

3. D.C.

4. Kansas City

5. Austin — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) December 5, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.