Clouds Increase Monday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a chilly start, Monday will be seasonal with highs in the upper 40s.

We can’t rule out a slight chance for an evening sprinkle or light rain shower, but the daylight hours look to be dry.

Scattered rain showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning, keeping overnight lows in the low 40s as highs Tuesday go into the low 50s. Chances for rain showers are on and off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances on Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. Rain chances end by Friday midday as more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.

Rain once again moves back in the forecast late Saturday night into Sunday before colder air moves in the following week.

