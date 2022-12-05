Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 1 person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash that occurred in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.

Impairment seemed to be one of the reasons the crash happened, Theetge explained.

Cincinnati police say the passenger in Ramirez-Juarez’s vehicle was 23-year-old Lever Mendez-Ramirez who was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to police, the two were not wearing seatbelts.

