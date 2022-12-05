Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen and died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Anthony Wynn.

There are no arrests in the murder and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

