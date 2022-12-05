Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission.

For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.

“It was very successful,” Animal Control Officer Palazio said, “Some people just came to donate which we really appreciate, and then others were able to find a friend for the holiday. So we had a lot of success last year so we’re excited to do it again.”

The Family Nurturing Center works in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton County to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting healthy family relationships and well-being.

“Local supporting local is very important,” Officer Palazio said. “Community supporting community. So these are kids and families in need so we’re kind of assisting each other and helping animals in need.”

Palazio says this time of year is an ideal time to bring a new family member into your home.

“It’s just the time of the year when everyone is home for a little bit so it’s a good time to bring a new member into the family,” Officer Palazio said.“So you can spend some time before we get back to the hustle and bustle of work and school and it gives the animals a chance when we’re not here on break to get out and get into a home. The shelter environment can be stressful on an animal so it’s a good outlet for them.”

When you bring in your toy to be donated, you save $60 per dog and $45 for a cat in adoption fees. The donation drive will last through December 15.

Follow these links to find the hours for the shelter and to see a list of pets up for adoption.

