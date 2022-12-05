Contests
Goo Goo Dolls return to the Queen City next summer

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Goo Goo Dolls are returning to the Queen City next summer.

The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band will be coming to PNC Pavilion on Aug. 18 with O.A.R. as a part of the “Big Night Out” tour.

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” Goo Goo Dolls Frontman John Rzeznik said.

“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy,” O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge said.

In addition to the show, nonprofit Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation teamed up with the musicians to help the youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault.

