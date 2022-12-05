Hamilton County’s largest Community Emergency Response Team have been active for fifteen years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Saturday, Green Township Citizen’s Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) held a meeting to have a refresher course on weather hazards.

FOX19 Meteorologist Ethan Emery was the guest speaker, presenting different weather hazards that could happen in the tri-state and how to prepare and take action if any disaster strikes.

This includes hazards such as tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding, or winter storms to name a few natural hazards that could impact the tri-state.

Mike Scherer, Firefighter/Paramedic for Green Township Fire & EMS said that having a meeting like this, “allow[s] the team members to be prepared in order to protect themselves as well as help out local agencies in the event of a large natural disaster.”

The C.E.R.T. program has been in Green Township started in 2007, and Ron Bonhaus, a Green Township C.E.R.T. member, has been involved since day one.

“[C.E.R.T. is] a community group and we meet a couple of times a year to have different events to have more information about what’s going on in the community and also how we can support our local fire, ems and police departments,” Bonhaus said of what C.E.R.T. means to the people of Green Township.

“It’s a great thing to get involved in because you have the opportunity to see what goes on with these guys behind the uniform and to be involved with some of the training they go through and some of the things they do on a day-to-day basis.”

According to Scherer, Green Township C.E.R.T. is the largest C.E.R.T. in Hamilton County. Scherer adds that, “...it’s just good for the residents knowing that there’s people that are trained and are volunteering to help out their community as well as neighboring communities.”

To learn more about C.E.R.T. nationally, you can visit FEMA’s website detailing what C.E.R.T. is all about.

There will be opportunities for training and future involvement, and if you are living in Green Township and are interested in joining Green Township C.E.R.T., you can email Mike Scherer here.

