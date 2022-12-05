Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time

The development consisting of 58 new homes will create ‘an exciting new urban village’ in Newport.
Next year's Homearama will be held at the Martin's Gate neighborhood near downtown Newport.
Next year's Homearama will be held at the Martin's Gate neighborhood near downtown Newport.(Homes by Gerbus)
By Sydney Franklin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama.

The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport.

A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group and Thomas J. Ackermann Co. located at 14th Street and Central Avenue, Martin’s Gate will consist of 58 attached and detached single-family custom homes.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati and the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky will spearhead the event for the first time together and four homebuilders will participate: Homes by Gerbus, Ashford Homes, Thomas J. Ackermann Co., and Meierjohan Building Group.

Homes by Gerbus announced on its website that Homearama will feature seven to 10 homes on W. 13th and W. 14th Streets.

Each home feature three to four levels and will have city views.

Martin’s Gate is as “an exciting new urban village in Newport” that will include a gated entrance and sidewalks, making it walkable to Newport’s dining, shopping and entertainment options, according to Homes by Gerbus.

The 2023 Homearama marks the annual exhibition’s 60th year showcasing the latest styles in home and landscape design in Greater Cincinnati. The first was held in Finneytown in 1962. 

This year’s Homearama featured homes in the Loveland neighborhood of ChimneyRidge, a subdivision minutes from historic downtown Loveland and the Little Miami Scenic Trail junction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Robert McKay, 30, of Florence, KY, was charged with murder and is currently being held in the...
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday,...
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
Raynel Sims, 16, has been missing since Dec. 1, according to District 5 police.
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right competes for the ball with Jurrien Timber of the...
Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber
Kara Hyde
Anniversary of Hamilton woman’s disappearance
Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game