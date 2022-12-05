Contests
Newly discovered dinosaur may have dived like a duck

Scientists say the species Natovenator polydontus had a hollow body with three toes and claws...
Scientists say the species Natovenator polydontus had a hollow body with three toes and claws on each limb. It also had streamlined ribs, like those of diving birds.(Source: Communications Biology, Yusik Choi via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - A newly discovered dinosaur species may have been a diving predator like a penguin or a duck, according to a recent study.

A team of scientists around the world say the species Natovenator polydontus had a hollow body with three toes and claws on each limb. It also had streamlined ribs, like those of diving birds, according to the study published in Communications Biology.

Researchers say the theropod, or hollow-bodied dinosaur, likely used its forearms to propel it through the water. It may have dived like a duck to catch its prey.

The species lived in Mongolia during the Upper Cretaceous period, 145 to 66 million years ago, CNN reports.

Dinosaurs were previously thought of as strictly terrestrial, but increasingly, evidence has emerged suggesting that some species spent as much time in the water as they did on land.

Scientists hope the study can help open the door for more expansive ideas about dinosaur behavior.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

