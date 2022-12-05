Contests
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

It’s illegal to use the neighborhood as a cut-through, but truck drivers are doing it anyways.
By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood.

Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and Peachtree Lane behind St. Henry High School. Crews just finished replacing again on Monday.

The intersection is a school bus stop.

“They don’t need to be coming down here at all down these streets,” said Rebecca Bennett. “I don’t mean to be a brat about where my kids get on the school bus, but I want them to be safe.”

Residents like Bennett say the truck drivers are ignoring signs prohibiting semi trucks in the neighborhood while attempting to drive to new warehouses built on the old Showcase Cinemas property.

The trucks come from Queensway Drive and turn right onto Peachtree Lane, a narrow street. In the process, they occasionally fell the utility pole.

Bennett says her 10-year-old twins were standing at the spot Monday morning just five minutes before she heard a truck hit the pole.

“If the bus wouldn’t have come, they would have been hit, because they wouldn’t have been paying attention,” shesaid. “He would’ve come around the corner, and the lines would have gone down right on top of them.”

Neighbors say it’s the third time the pole has been taken out in the last four months.

“We don’t like it, because I’m a senior,” said Patricia Hisle. “My neighbors are seniors. And now, we have not heat, and it’s cold in the house, and it’s very upsetting.”

Added Bennett, ”I work from home, so if I don’t have internet, if I don’t have electricity, I can’t work. And so, I’ve lost hours because of this.”

Erlander police say the City has been in contact with GPS services that route the trucks through the area. Boone County Executive Judge Gary Moore is in contact with state officials to sort out the issue, including putting up more signs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police also say drivers caught driving through the subdivision are cited and sometimes towed.

The residents have taken matters into their own hands on at least three occasions.

“The neighbors were out and they made them back up all the way,” Hisle recalled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

