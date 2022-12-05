Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Juvenile taken into custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools

Little Miami Local Schools were notified of a social media threat late Sunday night.
Little Miami Local Schools were notified of a social media threat late Sunday night.(Storyblocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson.

It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform it was posted.

The school has not stated if the juvenile is a student.

Little Miami Schools said the following statement:

Little Miami Local Schools takes all threats of violence seriously and will continue to cooperate with Hamilton Township Police Department and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure this situation is handled with the utmost seriousness. Little Miami will also be completing a school investigation that will result in the issuance of school disciplinary consequences. The safety of our students and staff will always be paramount, and we will not tolerate any behavior that comprises the safety of our Panthers.

The statement continues:

We urge parents to be vigilant about the actions their students are conducting online and commend those who took swift action to report this threat so that it could be investigated thoroughly. As always, if you see or hear concerning comments or behavior, please act. Notify local law enforcement, building administration or counselors as necessary. You are also able to anonymously report tips here: https://www.littlemiamischools.com/resources/report-bullying-2/ or by calling/texting 1-844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Robert McKay, 30, of Florence, KY, was charged with murder and is currently being held in the...
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday,...
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
One person is seriously injured after shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning,...
1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say

Latest News

Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in the West End.
Police investigate fatal crash in West End
Police investigate fatal crash in West End
Police investigate fatal crash in West End