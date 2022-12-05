Juvenile taken into custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson.

It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform it was posted.

The school has not stated if the juvenile is a student.

Little Miami Schools said the following statement:

Little Miami Local Schools takes all threats of violence seriously and will continue to cooperate with Hamilton Township Police Department and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure this situation is handled with the utmost seriousness. Little Miami will also be completing a school investigation that will result in the issuance of school disciplinary consequences. The safety of our students and staff will always be paramount, and we will not tolerate any behavior that comprises the safety of our Panthers.

The statement continues:

We urge parents to be vigilant about the actions their students are conducting online and commend those who took swift action to report this threat so that it could be investigated thoroughly. As always, if you see or hear concerning comments or behavior, please act. Notify local law enforcement, building administration or counselors as necessary. You are also able to anonymously report tips here: https://www.littlemiamischools.com/resources/report-bullying-2/ or by calling/texting 1-844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).

