Police investigate fatal crash in West End
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner arrived at the scene of a crash in the West End early Monday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers were called to I-75 North at Linn Street around 12:30 a.m.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but one car is underneath the Linn Street overpass.
Officers say I-75 North after Ninth street was closed for several of hours.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
