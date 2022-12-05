Police investigate fatal crash in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner arrived at the scene of a crash in the West End early Monday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were called to I-75 North at Linn Street around 12:30 a.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but one car is underneath the Linn Street overpass.

Officers say I-75 North after Ninth street was closed for several of hours.

I-75NB just opened back up, the scene cleared moments ago @FOX19 — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) December 5, 2022

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

