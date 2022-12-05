Contests
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game

Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.(Kendrick Haskins)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati hired the University of Louisville’s head coach, Scott Satterfield, as their next football coach Monday morning, according to UC’s Associate Athletic Director Zach Stipe.

UC searched nationwide for a new head coach ever since Luke Fickell announced he was leaving UC to coach at the University of Wisconsin.

Satterfield holds a 76-48 record in 10 years as head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State.

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati.”

The Bearcats (9-3) will go head-to-head against the Cardinals (7-4) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

The UC Athletic Department is hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the new hire.

