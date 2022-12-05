Victim seriously injured after shooting in NKY

LUDLOW, KY (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a shooting happened in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police.

Beck says the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Elm Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, Beck added.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but Beck says officers did interview someone.

Officers have not released the name of the victim.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Police are still investigating.

