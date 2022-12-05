Video: FedEx driver fixes nativity scene while delivering package

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A FedEx delivery driver was dropping off a package over the weekend in Crosby Township when he noticed that something was off with the the nativity scene displayed in front of the house.

According to a video sent by Joann Haun, the driver is seen heading back to his car when he notices that the Joseph piece of the nativity scene was knocked down.

As an act of kindness, the driver walked back to the nativity scene, picked up the piece, and ensured it was upright before heading back to the delivery truck.

The driver’s name has not been identified at this time.

