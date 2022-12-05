Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Video: FedEx driver fixes nativity scene while delivering package

Video: FedEx driver fixes nativity scene while delivering package
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A FedEx delivery driver was dropping off a package over the weekend in Crosby Township when he noticed that something was off with the the nativity scene displayed in front of the house.

According to a video sent by Joann Haun, the driver is seen heading back to his car when he notices that the Joseph piece of the nativity scene was knocked down.

As an act of kindness, the driver walked back to the nativity scene, picked up the piece, and ensured it was upright before heading back to the delivery truck.

The driver’s name has not been identified at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Robert McKay, 30, of Florence, KY, was charged with murder and is currently being held in the...
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday,...
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
One person is seriously injured after shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning,...
1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say

Latest News

Video: FedEx driver fixes nativity scene while delivering package
Video: FedEx driver fixes nativity scene while delivering package
Kara Hyde
Anniversary of Hamilton’s woman disappearance
The Goo Goo Dolls will be returning to the Queen City next summer.
Goo Goo Dolls return to the Queen City next summer
Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game