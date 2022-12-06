Contests
Update: All lanes open I-75 in West Chester after 4-vehicle crash, OSP says

A four-vehicle crash delayed traffic on southbound Interstate 75 near the Butler/Hamilton county border earlier Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-vehicle crash delayed traffic on southbound Interstate 75 near the Butler/Hamilton county border earlier Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The right two lanes were blocked for at least an hour following the multi-vehicle collision around 6:30 a.m., according to an OSP supervisor.

He tells FOX19 NOW at least two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Barb Wilson, a West Chester Township spokeswoman, says three people in all were taken to West Chester Hospital with minor injuries.

Wilson says some of the vehicles that were involved also impacted traffic on the northbound side.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

