All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday.

For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.

It’s called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym and is a sensory gym geared toward kids with special needs and their friends and siblings.

“I am really excited to bring this to the community,” says Owner Becky Stenger, “Because number one this is a place that parents can meet each other. As a special needs parent you feel very lonely.”

Owner Becky Stenger has three kids and her middle child, Josie, has autism.

“Even going to playgrounds was difficult for our family because we didn’t have places that were fenced in,” Stenger continues, “So if our daughter ran off that left my other two without me because I was chasing her. We just needed a place that was safe and fun for all of them.”

Stenger and her husband Joe are thrilled to not only provide a place for their daughter and kids like her, but they also hope all kids of all ages feel comfortable and safe inside this gym.

“There is also nothing in the area for older teens and young adults with special needs,” explains Stenger, “So we want a place for them as well.”

From daily activities and playtime to birthday parties and even special meetings or events for parents, Stenger hopes We Rock the Spectrum becomes a fixture in the community. There is another location in Cincinnati but this is the first one in the state of Kentucky.

“I really just hope that this becomes a community hub and a special place where everyone can feel at home,” says Stenger.

The grand opening is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The address is 331 Kenton Lands Road, Suite 400, Erlanger, KY 41018. It will cost $14 per kid for open play and $12 for their friends or siblings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.