Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY

All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday.

For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.

It’s called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym and is a sensory gym geared toward kids with special needs and their friends and siblings.

“I am really excited to bring this to the community,” says Owner Becky Stenger, “Because number one this is a place that parents can meet each other. As a special needs parent you feel very lonely.”

Owner Becky Stenger has three kids and her middle child, Josie, has autism.

“Even going to playgrounds was difficult for our family because we didn’t have places that were fenced in,” Stenger continues, “So if our daughter ran off that left my other two without me because I was chasing her. We just needed a place that was safe and fun for all of them.”

Stenger and her husband Joe are thrilled to not only provide a place for their daughter and kids like her, but they also hope all kids of all ages feel comfortable and safe inside this gym.

“There is also nothing in the area for older teens and young adults with special needs,” explains Stenger, “So we want a place for them as well.”

From daily activities and playtime to birthday parties and even special meetings or events for parents, Stenger hopes We Rock the Spectrum becomes a fixture in the community. There is another location in Cincinnati but this is the first one in the state of Kentucky.

“I really just hope that this becomes a community hub and a special place where everyone can feel at home,” says Stenger.

The grand opening is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The address is 331 Kenton Lands Road, Suite 400, Erlanger, KY 41018. It will cost $14 per kid for open play and $12 for their friends or siblings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

A boil water advisory is in effect in Cincinnati until Dec. 7.
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
Findlay Market in Cincinnati's historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.
Cincinnati tops Columbus, Cleveland as No. 1 city in Ohio, per new report
Michael Crawford, 31, allegedly took the nude photos inside of the Fairfield Planet Fitness...
Corrections officer accused of taking nude photo of developmentally delayed man inside gym restroom