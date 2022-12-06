Bengals’ Sam Hubbard nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals nominated DE Sam Hubbard for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

Considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

“I consider this nomination to be the highest honor in our league because of the incredible people that have come before me, and because of the resources and awareness it will bring to my foundation and our mission,” Hubbard told www.bengals.com.

Last year, Hubbard launched the Sam Hubbard Foundation, which aims to help people in Ohio combat hunger and provide vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

Hubbard also gives back to the Cincinnati community during the holiday season.

In November 2021 and again this year, he worked with The Passion Plate to feed 100 people with homemade meals for Thanksgiving.

Hubbard and his family packed up the meals and then handed out full Thanksgiving dinners at the Freestore Foodbank’s workforce development program, Cincinnati COOKS!, as well as at the Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth.

He also treats local children to holiday shopping sprees at his Shop with a Pro events.

In 2020, Hubbard launched a fundraiser to support the Freestore Foodbank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His efforts helped raise $85,000, which provided 250,000 meals to people in need in the Greater Cincinnati area.

As a nominee, and in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field, Hubbard will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the 2022 season.

For the fifth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

The winner of the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special that will air on ABC the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

