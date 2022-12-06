Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway has prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati.
The boil water advisory is in effect for the following neighborhoods (see map below) until Wednesday at 8 p.m.
- West End
- Camp Washington
- Lower Price Hill
- South Fairmount
- North Fairmount
- South Cumminsville
- Millvale’
Residents are recommended to follow the following actions to restore water clarity and reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:
- If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until it is noticeably cooler;
- Let the water run through all taps for at least three (3) minutes before using it for drinking or cooking;
- Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula;
- Boiling water will not reduce lead; and
- Clean or replace your faucet filter/aerator regularly.
For additional information about lead in drinking water, visit Lead.myGCWW.org, drinktap.org, or www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.
More information is also available here.
