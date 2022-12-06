Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway has prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati.

The boil water advisory is in effect for the following neighborhoods (see map below) until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

West End

Camp Washington

Lower Price Hill

South Fairmount

North Fairmount

South Cumminsville

Millvale’

Residents are recommended to follow the following actions to restore water clarity and reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until it is noticeably cooler;

Let the water run through all taps for at least three (3) minutes before using it for drinking or cooking;

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula;

Boiling water will not reduce lead; and

Clean or replace your faucet filter/aerator regularly.

For additional information about lead in drinking water, visit Lead.myGCWW.org, drinktap.org, or www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

More information is also available here.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Effect until Dec.7 at 8pm due to a water main break that occurred today near Central Pkwy in OTR. The BWA extends along a section of the I-75 corridor.

More details and a map of the BWA area here:https://t.co/sSkxZCojFK pic.twitter.com/y2PAR4Kyqi — Cincinnati Water (@CincinnatiWater) December 6, 2022

