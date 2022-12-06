Contests
Cincinnati tops Columbus, Cleveland as No. 1 city in Ohio, per new report

Cincinnati comes in as the seventh-best city in the country by this ranking.
Findlay Market in Cincinnati's historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.
Findlay Market in Cincinnati's historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.(WXIX)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When it comes to the best cities in Ohio, the Queen City reigns supreme.

A new study by Clever Real Estate ranked Cincinnati, Ohio’s largest metro, as the seventh-best city in the country, beating Columbus (12) and Cleveland (17).

To determine the rankings, Clever Real Estate measured how the 50 most populous U.S. cities performed in 22 studies, ranging from rent prices to the best places to get pizza.

It then used the following criteria: average rank, best food city of 2022 rank, number of times in first place, number of times in the top 15 and number of times in the bottom 10.

MORE | Cincy in a growth spurt; region gains 33 people every day

Cincinnati also ranked sixth in the U.S. for cities with the lowest home value increases, third for lowest rent-to-income ratio, ninth for commuter cities and seventh for top coffee cities.

Continue below to see the top 10 cities in America, according to Clever Real Estate.

MORE | Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership

Top 10 cities in America

  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
  • Raleigh, North Carolina.
  • Hartford, Connecticut.
  • Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio.
  • Providence, Rhode Island.
  • Richmond, Virginia.
  • Portland, Oregon.

See Clever Real Estate’s Best Cities in America 2022 list here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

