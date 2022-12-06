Corrections officer accused of taking nude photo of developmentally delayed man inside gym restroom

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County corrections officer is on unpaid administrative leave after taking nude photos of a developmentally delayed man inside a Planet Fitness restroom, according to Butler County Prosecutor Assistant Attorney Lindsay Sheehan.

Sometime in early September, 31-year-old Michael Crawford took the photo inside the Fairfield gym’s bathroom and then posted it on social media, Sheehan explains.

Crawford even tagged Planet Fitness in the social media post, Sheehan said.

Employees at Planet Fitness in Fairfield then called police.

Crawford was indicted on charges of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material and dissemination of image of another person, according to Butler County jail records.

He appeared in court Monday and was released on his own recognizance with an electronic monitoring unit, Sheehan said.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey released a statement on Crawford’s arrest:

We can confirm that Michael Crawford is an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Crawford has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges, and we will wait for the legal process to conclude before commenting further on this matter or his employment.

