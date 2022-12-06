Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Couple in their 70s meet, get engaged and tie the knot at the grocery store

Two people in their 70s met at an Arizona grocery store and ended up getting engaged and married there, too. (Source: KPNX, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Adriana Loya
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX/Gray News) – Two people in their 70s met at an Arizona grocery store and ended up getting engaged and married there, too.

Brenda Deldago was looking for Miracle Whip at the grocery store in August 2021 when a man approached her on aisle eight.

Dennis Deldago sparked a 30-minute conversation by talking about their masks, and the rest is history.

“A few minutes we were blocking the aisle. We went around the corner, and we finally exchanged phone numbers,” Brenda Deldago said.

A week and a half later, Dennis Deldago said he went to church with her.

Within months, the pair grew closer – bonding and helping each other heal after the loss of their significant others.

Nine months after meeting on aisle eight at the Casa Grande Fry’s, Brenda and Dennis Deldago got engaged in the same spot.

Then, on Nov. 19, at the same spot, between the lunch meat section and the condiment shelves, the couple tied the knot.

The bride wore a royal blue dress, while the groom sported a sharply creased button-up.

The newlyweds said the store’s staff went above and beyond for their special day, even getting them custom floral arrangements.

The wedding venue was Brenda Deldago’s idea, admitting it may be silly to say “I do” in a grocery aisle.

“I’m 72; he’s 78 now. We don’t have that many more years to do something dumb and stupid,” she said.

“You never know when you’re going to walk down the condiment aisle and meet someone,” Dennis Deldago said.

Copyright 2022 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber

Latest News

An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to...
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
Amid a fresh assault of Russian missile attacks, Ukraine seems to be striking back. (CNN, WSJ,...
Ukraine strikes back amid Russian missile attacks
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Arizona computer chip plant
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder