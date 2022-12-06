Contests
The entire Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon Tuesday. Visibility is...
The entire Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon Tuesday. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less in spots including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport off Interstate 275 in Hebron. Here's a shot of I-275 at the U.S. 42 overpass in Newport(www.ohgo.com)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sound the foghorn!

The entire Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon Tuesday.

That means it will stick around through your entire morning commute, so watch for delays.

Slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of you.

Visibility is a quarter mile or less in spots including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport off Interstate 275 in Hebron.

Airports in Dayton, Middletown and Lunken in Cincinnati’s East End are reporting half-mile visibilities.

This fog advisory is lasting longer than the ones issued in warmer months because the sun rises later now (7:45 a.m. Tuesday).

Our weather conditions Tuesday morning also won’t change much until around lunchtime.

It’s damp right now with light, misting rain and temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s.

Later, we will have mostly cloudy skies with more scattered light showers.

Highs will reach the mid-50s.

The chance for rain showers will linger on and off Wednesday through Friday.

Your best chances for rain will be Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs each day will continue to hover in the 50s with lows in the 40s.

Our rain chances will end Friday as cooler, more seasonable air returns to the Tri-State.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s.

Rain will return late Saturday night into Sunday before colder air arrives.

Right now, it looks like temperatures will be in the upper 40s with light, scattered showers for the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Then, a colder pattern will take over through Dec. 19.

Highs should be mostly in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

