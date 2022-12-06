Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, manager confirms

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of HBO's "Girls" in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Television and film star Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer which had only recently been diagnosed, her manager confirmed to several news outlets.

The “Cheers” star died Monday at 71. Her manager Donovan Daughtry told “Today” she had been receiving treatment for colon cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she replaced Shelley Long on the long running sitcom.

The American Cancer Society reports colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third leading cancer-related death in the United States. More than 52,000 people are expected to die this year.

The society notes that early detection is key to successful treatment.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for...
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
FILE - A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is a sensory gym geared toward kids with special needs and their...
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY