Man arrested after alleged threat to shoot into crowd during Tri-State event

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man’s alleged threat to shoot into the crowd at an October event led to him facing charges.

Gregory Phillips is accused of threatening to open fire on the crowd attending The Great Pumpkin Roll Festival, according to documents from Franklin Municipal Court.

He made the threat on Sept. 23, which was three weeks before the Franklin event took place, the documents read.

The court records do not say why Phillips allegedly mentioned The Great Pumpkin Roll Festival specifically.

He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and false alarms, the court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.