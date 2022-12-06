Contests
Man arrested after alleged threat to shoot into crowd during Tri-State event

Gregory Phillips was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and false alarms, the...
Gregory Phillips was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and false alarms, the Franklin Municipal Court records show.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man’s alleged threat to shoot into the crowd at an October event led to him facing charges.

Gregory Phillips is accused of threatening to open fire on the crowd attending The Great Pumpkin Roll Festival, according to documents from Franklin Municipal Court.

He made the threat on Sept. 23, which was three weeks before the Franklin event took place, the documents read.

The court records do not say why Phillips allegedly mentioned The Great Pumpkin Roll Festival specifically.

He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and false alarms, the court records show.

