Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Meta threatens to remove news content from social apps

The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad...
The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites access to their content.(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove all news content from its sites if Congress passes a law to allow news organizations to negotiate with tech companies to distribute their stories.

The bill would allow news groups to bargain collectively with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites like Facebook access to their content.

There are reports Congress will add the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to the Defense Authorization Bill.

That may create an easier path for the legislation to pass.

A spokesperson for Meta said Monday if Congress approves the legislation, the company would be forced to consider removing all news content from its platforms.

Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation
Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)

The tech industry strongly opposes the bill.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Robert McKay, 30, of Florence, KY, was charged with murder and is currently being held in the...
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday,...
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
Raynel Sims, 16, has been missing since Dec. 1, according to District 5 police.
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC