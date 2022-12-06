Norwood man accused of charging teens with machete

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after police say he charged a group of teens with a machete and a taser.

It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in Norwood at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Smith Road.

“I seen a man carrying a machete and a taser,” said Vyreka Crenshaw, who works in the area.

Crenshaw says she saw a man police later identified as 19-year-old Michael Merritt chasing the group of teens.

“I thought it was very weird, because they are kids, and he’s running around with very bad objects.

Court documents claim Merritt chased the teens down Smith Road with a taser and machete threatening to cut them.

Cody Dean, who knows one of the teens, says the man met them at Norwood Park, where he and the teens yelled words back and forth.

“He said he knew where he lived at and he was going to come to his house and shoot him and stab him and tase him,” Dean said.

Crenshaw says some of the teens being chased came into her workplace afterward and told her they had no clue why they were being chased.

“They came into the store, and this guy was chasing after us with a machete, and we were like, ‘What’s going on?’ And we were like, ‘They were chasing after us for no apparent reason,’” Crenshaw said.

No word on what specifically caused the incident.

Merritt was arrested on a charge of causing reckless harm to another. He was released on his own recognizance.

Some of the teens were also arrested, witnesses say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.