Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

Police say a man shot and killed a suspected robber who was fighting with two Family Dollar workers. He is now facing a murder charge. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials.

Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.

The fight happened when the man, who has not been publicly identified, was confronted by store employees over items he was allegedly trying to steal, according to police.

Court documents show the man began to curse and strike one of the women multiple times with his fists. The other employee sprayed the man with mace, trying to get him to leave. All three began scuffling behind the register.

The commotion got the attention of Jackson, a customer who walked in the store. Court documents say he pulled out his gun and said “move” to the group before firing a single shot at the suspected robber.

Jackson told police he feared for the workers’ safety.

Police say surveillance video shows the man running toward the door before Jackson fired the gun. Court documents went on to say the women were not near the man when Jackson shot and killed him.

Billy Clark, a Dallas criminal defense attorney with no connection to the case, says the state will have to consider Jackson’s intent. The castle doctrine, or self-defense of others statute, may come into play.

“Whenever you have someone that is alleging that the only reason why they acted was because of this other person that was causing some kind of assault… then the person would have the justification under the law to step in and help alleviate that threat,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber
Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee event...
Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Zac Taylor gave players Monday off; they went to work anyway
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
Pike County massacre: Here’s when George Wagner IV will be sentenced
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect set to return to court