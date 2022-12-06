WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school.

The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through the newly released dash camera video from the chase.

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

