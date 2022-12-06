Contests
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

By Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school.

The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through the newly released dash camera video from the chase.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

