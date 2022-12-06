Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered light showers for your Tuesday and highs in the mid 50s.

The chance for rain showers is an on and off situation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. The chance of rain chances comes to an end Friday as cooler, more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.

Rain once again moves back in the forecast Sunday evening, before colder air arrives the following week. Right now it looks like the Browns vs. Bengals game at Paycor Stadium Sunday will see temperatures in the upper 40s with scattered, light showers in the area.

After that a colder pattern takes over through the 19th of DEC, high temps should be mostly in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

