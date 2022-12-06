Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cold and flu season is here, but germs that cause colds are in the air year-round.

So why do people seem to get sick more in winter?

A new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology may have the answer, and it may sound disappointingly simple.

Colds are caused by the cold - cold weather that is - and the effect it has on your nose.

According to the study, the chilly air damages the immune response in the nostrils.

In fact, reducing the temperature by as little as 9 degrees inside the nose kills nearly half of its virus and bacteria-fighting cells.

Medical experts are calling the finding a scientific breakthrough.

According to one doctor, “This is the first time that we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor of our innate immune response that appears to be limited by colder temperatures.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber

Latest News

Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Representatives of those receiving Congressional Gold Medals shake Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger talks about the Capitol riot during an Congressional Gold...
Jan. 6 'tragic day,' chief of Capitol Police says
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says