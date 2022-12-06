Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe.

Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she put the blanket around the toddler’s neck, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The child’s father walked into the living room and could hear his son struggling to breathe, the sheriff’s office said.

The 1-year-old was turning red and foaming at the mouth as the blanket was wrapped around his neck, the arrest report reads.

After pulling his son away from his wife, Dick punched her husband in the face, the sheriff’s office explained.

The child’s father yelled for his other kids to come help, and they managed to get the 1-year-old out of the living room.

The blanket was then removed from the 1-year-old’s neck.

When deputies arrived at the 4th Avenue home, Dick admitted she tied the blanket around her child’s neck, but she claimed she did not know why she did it, the arrest report says.

Dick is facing charges of endangering children, felonious assault and domestic violence, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge set her bond at $13,000 for the above charges.

