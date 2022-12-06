Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe.

Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she put the blanket around the toddler’s neck, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The child’s father walked into the living room and could hear his son struggling to breathe, the sheriff’s office said.

The 1-year-old was turning red and foaming at the mouth as the blanket was wrapped around his neck, the arrest report reads.

After pulling his son away from his wife, Dick punched her husband in the face, the sheriff’s office explained.

The child’s father yelled for his other kids to come help, and they managed to get the 1-year-old out of the living room.

The blanket was then removed from the 1-year-old’s neck.

When deputies arrived at the 4th Avenue home, Dick admitted she tied the blanket around her child’s neck, but she claimed she did not know why she did it, the arrest report says.

Dick is facing charges of endangering children, felonious assault and domestic violence, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge set her bond at $13,000 for the above charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber

Latest News

Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani outside the federal courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati with his lawyer...
Patients’ lawsuits against fugitive spine doctor can proceed, Ohio Supreme Court rules
Gregory Phillips was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and false alarms, the...
Man arrested after alleged threat to shoot into crowd during Tri-State event
Bengals' Sam Hubbard
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station