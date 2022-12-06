Update: All lanes open again I-75 in West Chester after multi-vehicle crash

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - All lanes are open again on Interstate 75 in West Chester Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved one vehicle in the southbound lane and at least two in the northbound lanes around 6:30 a.m., according to OSP Sgt. Matt Becccaccio.

A driver in the southbound vehicle suffered a medical condition, drove across the median into the northbound lanes and the vehicle hit a guardrail, Sgt. Beccaccio said.

Two northbound vehicles saw the car coming over and “anchored up their brakes,” he said.

One was a pickup truck that was rear-ended and pushed into the vehicle in front of it by the impact.

Three people in all were transported to West Chester Hospital with minor injuries, according to Barb Wilson, a township spokeswoman.

OSP initially told FOX19 NOW this was a four-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway, closing lanes there, but clarified later the lane closures were on the northbound side.

