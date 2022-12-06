Contests
Update: All lanes open again I-75 in West Chester after multi-vehicle crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - All lanes are open again on Interstate 75 in West Chester Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved one vehicle in the southbound lane and at least two in the northbound lanes around 6:30 a.m., according to OSP Sgt. Matt Becccaccio.

A driver in the southbound vehicle suffered a medical condition, drove across the median into the northbound lanes and the vehicle hit a guardrail, Sgt. Beccaccio said.

Two northbound vehicles saw the car coming over and “anchored up their brakes,” he said.

One was a pickup truck that was rear-ended and pushed into the vehicle in front of it by the impact.

Three people in all were transported to West Chester Hospital with minor injuries, according to Barb Wilson, a township spokeswoman.

OSP initially told FOX19 NOW this was a four-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway, closing lanes there, but clarified later the lane closures were on the northbound side.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

