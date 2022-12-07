Contests
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

Deputies are also searching for a man wanted for questioning.
Stephen Nieman
Stephen Nieman(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place.

Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 6300 block of Vine Street, near Beech Street.

Footage from the scene shows the rear cabin window of a truck shot through and shattered.

Immediately before the shooting, Nieman verbally threatened serious physical harm to three people, according to a police affidavit filed Wednesday.

After making the threats, police say, Nieman took out a gun and shot two of the three people.

EMS transported the victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One of the victims died there, according to Elmwood Place police.

The other victim was hit in the left foot and the side of the neck, police say. His current condition is unknown other than that he survived.

The third person at the scene was not injured.

Nieman should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Elmwood Place and the Cincinnati Police District 3 area.

CPD District 3 includes the following neighborhoods: East Price Hill, West Price Hill, Lower Price Hill, East Westwood, English Woods, Millvale & Moosewood, North Fairmount, South Fairmount, Riverside, Sayler Park, Sedamsville, South Cumminsville, Roll Hill and Westwood.

Deputies are also searching for a person for questioning related to the case, pictured below in a red hat. The sheriff’s office says he is not currently a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call HCSO at 513.851.6000, the HCSO tip line at 513.586.5533 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

The sheriff's office is searching for 23-year-old Stephen Nieman as well as a person for questioning in an Elmwood Place homicide.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

