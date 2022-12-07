Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash

Two people are dead in a crash outside Wilmington on OH-73 Tuesday evening.
Two people are dead in a crash outside Wilmington on OH-73 Tuesday evening.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A double-fatal crash happened Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71.

Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving a 2005 Scion Hatchback east on the state route. Near Williams Road, she lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway, per OSP.

Her car went back onto the road and then went off the left side. She subsequently hit a westbound 2022 Honda Passport.

Mendoza and her passenger, 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the Honda, a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman, were transported to Green Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state route was closed for more than four hours afterward.

OSP responded with the Chester Township Fire Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Coroner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says

Latest News

A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Even Arnold's, Cincinnati's oldest bar, is facing hurdles getting things going again after the...
10+ Cincy restaurants caught in nationwide hack targeting small businesses
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is a sensory gym geared toward kids with special needs and their...
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
A boil water advisory is in effect in Cincinnati until Dec. 7.
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods