Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A double-fatal crash happened Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71.

Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving a 2005 Scion Hatchback east on the state route. Near Williams Road, she lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway, per OSP.

Her car went back onto the road and then went off the left side. She subsequently hit a westbound 2022 Honda Passport.

Mendoza and her passenger, 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the Honda, a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman, were transported to Green Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state route was closed for more than four hours afterward.

OSP responded with the Chester Township Fire Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Coroner.

