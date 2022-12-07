71-year-old autistic man missing for more than 24 hours in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for help to find a missing autistic man.

Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according to the Pierce Township Police Department.

Mills, who police say suffers from a delayed mental capacity, has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is described as 4′11″ and weighs 118 pounds, according to police.

Mills was wearing a black jacket at the time he was last seen, and police think he might be on foot.

Police used drones and dogs to try and find Mills Wednesday, but those efforts came up empty.

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 or call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231 if you have information on Mills’ whereabouts.

