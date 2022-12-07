Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

71-year-old autistic man missing for more than 24 hours in Pierce Township

Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according to the Pierce Township Police Department.(Pierce Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for help to find a missing autistic man.

Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according to the Pierce Township Police Department.

Mills, who police say suffers from a delayed mental capacity, has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is described as 4′11″ and weighs 118 pounds, according to police.

Mills was wearing a black jacket at the time he was last seen, and police think he might be on foot.

Police used drones and dogs to try and find Mills Wednesday, but those efforts came up empty.

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 or call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231 if you have information on Mills’ whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods

Latest News

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township...
High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash
Police seek help identifying 2 suspected of property damage at Hillel House
Police seek 2 suspected of damaging gathering place for Jewish students near UC campus
Police seek help identifying 2 suspected of property damage at Hillel House
Police seek help identifying 2 suspected of property damage at Hillel House
Breeze Airways is adding two new destinations before it even starts flights at...
Breeze Airways adds more flights from CVG ahead of debut