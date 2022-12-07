Bengals sign long-time punter Kevin Huber to practice squad deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just days after being waived by the Bengals, a Cincinnati native is returning to the team on a practice squad deal.

Kevin Huber was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

The University of Cincinnati product is currently in his 14th season, all of which have been with the Bengals.

Huber has been a healthy scratch for the last three weeks.

RELATED | Bengals defeat the Chiefs for third time in a row

Drue Chrisman, 23, has been the Bengals punter since the week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chrisman, a second-year player, will be signed to the 53-man roster in the coming days after two consecutive weeks (the league maximum) of being elevated to the active roster during game week.

His only punt against the Kansas City Chiefs landed inside the 20.

Kevin Huber was too smooth with this move. 🔥



Forever a Bengals Legend. @khuber10 pic.twitter.com/mJWSibDqsZ — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 5, 2022

Huber played at Archbishop McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He has played his entire career for the Bengals, starting a franchise-record 216 games.

The Hyde Park resident was playing on a one-year deal signed in 2021 with a base salary of $1.5 million.

“Kevin was our punter for a very long time,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “We appreciated every moment he was here. He has been a steadying force for us, an excellent player and a good person. Any football team would be blessed to have him for the length of time we did.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.