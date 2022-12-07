Breeze Airways adds more flights from CVG ahead of debut

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Breeze Airways is adding two new destinations before it even starts flights at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport early next year.

The carrier announced new nonstop routes Wednesday to Providence in Rhode Island and Orange County in California.

Flights start from $59 and $109 one-way if purchased by Tuesday, Dec. 13 for travel by Sept. 5, 2023, according to a news release.

New routes from CVG

  • Orange County, CA** (Thurs, Sun and Tues, starting March 30, One-way seats cost $109, $149 and $199)
  • Providence, RI** (Thurs, Sun and Tues, starting March 30. One-way seats cost $59, $89 and $99)

These routes start Feb. 8

  • Charleston, SC (Wednesdays and Saturdays)
  • San Francisco, CA (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, in a prepared statement.

“Today we’re excited to announce more service from Cincinnati before we’ve even flown our first flight from the airport.”

Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S. connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights.

The airline’s business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options including extra legroom and first-class seats.

Guests can choose from a la carte or bundled options to create a travel experience that meets their needs.

