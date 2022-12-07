Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities.

MORE: Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.

The changes will now require sales tax to be charged for residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence. That means you could see a 6 percent sales tax added to your water, sewer and electric bill.

READ MORE about the tax change from the Kentucky Dept. of Revenue

It’s a situation that has some utility companies and co-ops trying to make sure people are aware of the change in an effort to keep the taxes off of a bill if they shouldn’t be there.

Joe Arnold with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, which represents all 26 co-ops across the state, says their providers have been posting information on their websites and social media accounts trying to warn and prepare customers ahead of the change.

An exemption form (see below) from the Kentucky Department of Revenue keeps primary residences from being taxed and rural co-ops are encouraging their customers to submit this paperwork to them to make sure they aren’t mistakenly taxed.

Kentucky Utilities tells us they started sending out letters and e-mails to customers with multiple properties in their system last month to figure out which one is their primary residence.

Their deadline to return the form is December 15. Local attorneys tell us the onus is really on the customer to fill out and submit the form to their utility providers.

“Six percent doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is an extra six percent, and it could be three of four different utilities, so it is an extra cost,” said Leah Mason, attorney.

We also reached out to the Department of Revenue and Public Service Commission for comment and clarification but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Zac Taylor names starter at running back for Browns game
Robert Deniro arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los...
De Niro movie films in Warren County
Molly Krebs
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Homes are rising where there once was rubble in Bowling Green after a strong EF-3 tornado moved...
Kentucky tornadoes: Homes rebuilding over rubble a year later
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter
Santa Maria Community Services in East Price Hill
Santa Maria provides financial stability to families after receiving $40k grant
The annual “Crosstown Shootout” basketball game between rivals University of Cincinnati’s...
‘Crosstown Foodout’ serves students before rivalry game