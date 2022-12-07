Cloudy and mild midweek before more rain chances arrive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be cloudy and mainly dry, though areas of drizzle or sprinkles are possible in the early afternoon. Highs will be mild in the mid 50s with light winds.

Showers will move back in the area Thursday late morning and linger into the afternoon. Much of the moisture will remain in southern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area with areas in the northern portions seeing very little, if any moisture. Highs will be back in the low 50s.

Friday will see showers end in the morning followed by redeveloping showers in the afternoon and early evening.

Saturday and Sunday look dry under variably cloudy skies with highs seasonable in the upper 40s.

Right now it looks like the Browns vs. Bengals game at Paycor Stadium Sunday will see temperatures in the upper 40s and staying mainly dry.

Monday early next week also looks cloudy and dry, but rain returns Tuesday before colder air arrives for the latter half of next week.

