Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – Two people managed to get away with stealing $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards from a Walmart in Georgia by confusing the cashier, officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at a Walmart in Grovetown on Nov. 30.

Deputies said a man and a woman selected many expensive items at the store and took them to the checkout counter. They made several different credit card transactions with the cashier for all the merchandise, which also included gift cards.

According to deputies, the pair also asked the cashier to use the “cash” button on the register in order for their credit card to work. This allowed the register to ring up the sale as if cash was being paid, so the credit card ultimately was not charged.

Authorities said the thieves left with about $3,400 in merchandise and $3,000 in gift cards, having paid for none of it.

The suspects are still on the run and have not yet been identified by authorities. The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in Mt. Echo Park overlooking downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday, Oct....
Why flags are being lowered across the Tri-State
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say

Latest News

Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing
A video shared by the U.S. space agency on Twitter shows the moment ground control regained...
NASA Orion capsule shows the dark side of the moon
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
A video shared by the U.S. space agency on Twitter shows the moment ground control regained...
NASA Orion capsule shows the dark side of the moon
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed